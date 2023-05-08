Russellville Independent Schools employee named finalist for 2023 Fred Award

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Shanon Leavell, a school nurse and cheer coach, at Russellville Independent Schools has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 Fred Award.

Leavell

Now in year 16 of operations, the Fred Program seeks to honor support staff who are the “heart and soul of our public schools today.”

The award, inspired by Fred Shea, the postman who became the subject of Mark Sanborn’s national best seller, The Fred Factor, recognizes non-administrative staff statewide whose daily efforts are deemed extraordinary and integral to a positive learning atmosphere in their school communities.

“She is the one person you know will always be there for you,” one student said. “She connects with students on a personal level, not just their physical well being, but their mental health, academic health and their relationships with peers.”

“Shanon not only builds relationships with our students, but our staff and families as well,” said nominator Larry Begley, superintendent. “She has completely revived the Panther Spirit, not only on game day, not only in our school, but also in our whole community. She has cheered for our students, with our students, and now takes her cheer squad to at least one of every school activity and athletic event to make sure all student teams receive support and recognition from their peers.”

A film crew will visit each finalist’s district to capture the spirit of their service.

The video will be used by the judging panel, representing education leaders from school districts across the state, to determine the statewide winner who will be named July 28, at KASA’s annual leadership institute in Louisville.

The winner and finalists receive a distinguished marble plaque, a copy of Mark Sanborn’s book, “The Fred Factor,” complimentary lodging at the Galt House Hotel, and a financial gift of $250 for finalists or $500 for the winner.

