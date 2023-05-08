Several South Central Kentucky roads to receive maintenance work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some Kentucky roads are getting a fresh face, as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has begun work on several resurfacing jobs and other maintenance projects.

Counties with roads being resurfaced include Barren, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren.

Wes Watt, Public Information Office for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said motorists should expect lane closures and delays. Watt said for people driving on these roads to plan accordingly.

While some of the work is already underway, Watt said it is difficult to tell when exactly they will be finished, taking into account things like weather and contractors.

“I am sure we all would like to wave a magic wand and have every road that we all travel on in perfect shape all the time. We try our best to meet that,” said Watts. “It takes a lot of effort, money and time to get them to where we want them to be.”

In the meantime, Watts said that motorists who find themselves in work zones be mindful of the speed limit and avoid distracted driving.

Below is a full list of projects from the Traffic Impact Report for May 5 through May 12:

Interstate 65:

Single-lane closures in multiple locations are expected to begin Monday as crews begin working on drainage improvements along I-65. The lane closures will be in place in the northbound direction at the 4.5 and from mile points 8.0 to 10.4. Lane closures will also be set up in the southbound direction at the 11.4-mile point and from mile points 7.5 to 5.2. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway:

A project to resurface the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway from I-65 (mile point 0.0) to near the KY 1297 bridge (mile point 9.3) is expected to continue. Motorists should expect delays and lane closures. Please slow down, avoid distracted driving, and obey all signage.

Allen County:

KY 1147 (mile points 0.0 to 4.9) - Crews will be working on replacing culvert pipes in this area. Please use caution as workers will be in the area.

KY 1533 (mile points 0.0 to 2.7) - Crews will be working on replacing culvert pipes in this area. Please use caution as workers will be in the area.

Barren County:

KY 163 (mile points 7.3 to 11.2) – Resurfacing is expected to begin on this section of KY 163. Motorists should expect lane closures and flaggers.

KY 90 - Paving prep work will continue from KY 839 to the Metcalfe County line with resurfacing set to begin when the prep work is finished. Delays should be expected.

KY 90 (mile points 11 to 13) – Road crack sealing is expected to take place next week during nighttime hours. Motorists should use caution in this section while workers are present.

U.S. 31-E (mile points 0.0 to 12) – Lane closures and flagging operations should be expected as crews work on tree cleanup in this section.

Logan County:

U.S. 79 (mile points 2.9 to 4.7) – Motorists should expect one-lane traffic with temporary traffic signals at the bridges over Vicks Branch and Whippoorwill Creek. The lane closures are a part of new bridge construction in this area. The lane closures are expected to be in place through summer. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph. A width restriction of 10 feet is also in place.

Metcalfe County

KY 314 (mile points 1.2 to 4.5) – Resurfacing on this section of the roadway is expected to begin next week. Flaggers and lane closures should be expected.

KY 1243 (mile points 7.5 to 9.4) - Resurfacing on this section of the roadway is expected to begin next week. Flaggers and lane closures should be expected.

Monroe County:

KY 63 (mile points 0.0 to 9.0) - Crews will be placing shoulder rock in this section. Please slow down and use caution.

KY 2468 (mile points 0.0 to 2.5) – Paving prep work and resurfacing are expected to take place next week. Motorists should expect lane closures and flagging operations.

KY 2441 (mile points 0.0 to 3.0) - Paving prep work and resurfacing are expected to take place next week. Motorists should expect lane closures and flagging operations.

Simpson County:

KY 103 (mile points 0.0 to 2.5) – Work on improving the shoulder of the roadway continues.

KY 664 (mile points 4.4 to 7.1) – Resurfacing work is expected to continue. Motorists should expect lane closures and flagging operations. Work on the roadway shoulder will also be taking place.

Todd County:

U.S. 79 (mile points 1.6 to 2.5) - Crews will be working on earthwork operations and bridge work. The speed has been reduced to 45 mph in this section. Please use caution and expect delays with flagging operations.

Warren County:

KY 101 (mile points 9.1 to 11.6) - Resurfacing is expected to continue on this section of KY 101. Please expect lane closures and flaggers.

KY 101 (mile points 0.0 to 3.8) - Resurfacing is expected to continue on this section of KY 101. Please expect lane closures and flaggers.

