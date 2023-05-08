Sports Connection 5-7-23: Jason Harbison, Eric Bowers, and Allen Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb flies solo on this weeks show as he talks to Jason Harbison, the host of Red Legs Radio Report on ESPN 102.7. He talks to new Greenwood Boys Soccer Head Coach Eric Bowers and incoming freshman Carson Yawn about Greenwood’s inaugural “Gator Bites” kids soccer camp on June 2-3. Later he talks to Archery Instructor at KOA Jr. Archery, Allen Thomas.
If you want more information about the Gator Bites soccer camp, you can find out more in formation here:
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.