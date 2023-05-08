Sports Connection 5-7-23: Jason Harbison, Eric Bowers, and Allen Thomas

Sports Connection 5-7-23: Jason Harbison interview

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb flies solo on this weeks show as he talks to Jason Harbison, the host of Red Legs Radio Report on ESPN 102.7. He talks to new Greenwood Boys Soccer Head Coach Eric Bowers and incoming freshman Carson Yawn about Greenwood’s inaugural “Gator Bites” kids soccer camp on June 2-3. Later he talks to Archery Instructor at KOA Jr. Archery, Allen Thomas.

Sports Connection 5-7-23: Eric Bowers and Carson Yawn interview

If you want more information about the Gator Bites soccer camp, you can find out more in formation here:

Calling all elementary students! Gator Bites Kids Camp is ready for you!



Sign up today for two fun days of learning the beautiful game! https://t.co/4tScBrwn2N pic.twitter.com/9XwaKPprpO — Greenwood Soccer (@GHSSoccer) April 24, 2023

Sports Connection 5-7-23: Allen Thomas interview

