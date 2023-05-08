Strong to severe storms possible this morning AND this evening!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather has been posted for our area today as a few storms may be strong/severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and hail. An isolated spin up cannot be ruled out, but the threat is low. Stay weather aware as we head throughout the morning hours! Skies will clear out later this afternoon with highs in the 80s. The second round of potentially strong storms arrives later this evening. The same threats will be the main concern, so don’t let your guard down today! Scattered storm chances will be likely early Tuesday as well. Wednesday looks to be BEAUTIFUL with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for next week. Rain chances will return again as we round out the end of next week, grab your ponchos, friends!

