Strong/severe storms possible Monday

Stay weather aware
By Dana Money
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was filled with strong/severe storms! We’ll have another shot for potent storms tomorrow morning.

Stay weather aware

A Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather has been posted for our area Monday as a few storms may be strong/severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware as we head throughout Monday, especially during the morning hours! Scattered storm chances will be likely on Tuesday as well. Wednesday looks to be BEAUTIFUL with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for next week. Rain chances will return again as we round out the end of next week, grab your ponchos, friends!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds SW at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds N at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 92 (1894)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 1.08″

Monthly Precip: 1.08″ (-0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 16.92″ (-1.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Moderate

Grass pollen: High

Mold: Moderate

UV: 9 (Very High)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building
Interstate 65
UPDATE: Portion of I-65 south reopen after incident along roadway
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville,...
Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race

Latest News

Stay weather aware
Strong/severe storms possible Monday
Strong storms cannot be ruled out on Sunday
Rain and storms move in tomorrow
The weather looks pretty good across much of the state for those Derby Day parties.
Temperatures Getting Hotter
Heating up over the weekend
A Few Friday Evening Showers