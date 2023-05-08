Strong/severe storms possible Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was filled with strong/severe storms! We’ll have another shot for potent storms tomorrow morning.

Stay weather aware

A Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather has been posted for our area Monday as a few storms may be strong/severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware as we head throughout Monday, especially during the morning hours! Scattered storm chances will be likely on Tuesday as well. Wednesday looks to be BEAUTIFUL with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for next week. Rain chances will return again as we round out the end of next week, grab your ponchos, friends!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Showers and storms possible. High 80. Low 64. Winds SW at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds N at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 60. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 79

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 54

Record High: 92 (1894)

Record Low: 32 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 1.08″

Monthly Precip: 1.08″ (-0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 16.92″ (-1.40″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Moderate

Grass pollen: High

Mold: Moderate

UV: 9 (Very High)

