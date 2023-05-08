WKU Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig begins NCAA Regionals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf sophomore Catie Craig will begin her history-making quest on Monday at the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional hosted by Georgia at the par-72, 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course in Athens, Ga.

Tournament Information

Monday, 18 holes, 8:50 a.m. CT

Tuesday, 18 holes, TBD tee time

Wednesday, 18 holes, TBD tee time

Craig will play one round a day between Monday and Wednesday, amounting to 54 holes, with a chance to go to the NCAA Championships in Arizona at the end of May.

She will start off on Monday by playing with Christy Chen (Boston) and Isabella Gomez (Harvard). Other individuals at the Regional site include Carla Bernat (Tulane), Mathilde Delavallade (Penn State) and Mikhaela Fortuna (Oklahoma).

The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native is just an hour and a half away from her hometown and her older sister, Caroline, plays for Georgia Women’s Golf. Craig was recently named the Conference USA Most Improved Golfer of the Year and was tabbed to the Third Team for All-Conference honors.

Craig becomes the first Lady Topper golfer to ever compete in an NCAA Regional. No team or individual from WKU Women’s Golf has ever competed at the NCAA level. She clinched the opportunity by winning the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championship on April 15. The sophomore is the fourth-ever golfer for WKU to represent the Red and White at the NCAA Regional level. WKU Men’s Golf has had three individuals make appearances.

WKU has a history at the UGA Golf Course, both in NCAA Regionals and in the regular season. The Lady Toppers have played in the Lady Bulldog Individual Championship in the last two seasons.

Hilltopper Golf’s Billy Tom Sargent advanced out of the men’s NCAA Regional at Georgia in 2019. He went on to place in the top 15 individuals at the NCAA Championship.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.