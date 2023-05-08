WKU Lady Topper Golfer Catie Craig finshes first round of NCAA Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sophomore Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig finished the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional in Athens on Monday afternoon.

Craig posted a 3-over 75 in the opening round of the Regional. Throughout the day, she posted 12 pars and two birdies, shooting 1-over in her front nine and 2-over on the back.

The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native is tied for 30th overall at the par-72, 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course. She is three shots out of the top 15 and seven shots back from first.

Out of the six individuals playing, Craig is tied for the third best. The top individual, not on an advancing team, out of the 66 golfers will advance to the NCAA Championship.

Results – First Round

T30. Catie Craig – 75

