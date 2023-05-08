WKU Softball earns 5th seed, C-USA Tournament field is set

The WKU Softball team dropped the series against Charlotte 2-1 at the WKU Softball Complex.
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball earned the No. 5 seed in this week’s 2023 C-USA Tournament. The eight-team event is slated for Wednesday – Saturday, May 10-13 and will be hosted by LA Tech at Dr. BIlly Bundrick Field in Ruston, Louisiana.

All games up to the championship will stream on ESPN+ before Saturday’s championship airs on CBS Sports Network.

The Hilltoppers will face (8) FIU at 2:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday for the second contest of the tournament. If they advance, the Hilltoppers are slated to meet (4) Florida Atlantic later at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The four-day, eight-team tournament utilizes both single and double-elimination formats. Wednesday’s first round (games between seeds 5-8) will be single elimination for competing teams, with second round games (seeds 3-4) will now be double elimination. The quarterfinals and semifinals are set up for double-elimination play before the championship returns to single elimination.

WKU Softball was the No. 3 seed in the 2022 C-USA Tournament, making their third consecutive tournament appearance since a seven-year drought. The Hilltoppers would then become the first team to win the event in the 2021 Championship, they hosted since East Carolina in 2011.

Wednesday, May 10 - Noon  Game 1: (6) MTSU vs. (7) LA Tech (ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 10 - 2:30 pm  Game 2: (5) WKU vs. (8) FIU (ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 10 - 5 pm       Game 3: (3) North Texas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN+)

Wednesday, May 10 - 7:30 pm  Game 4: (4) Florida Atlantic vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 11 – Noon           Game 5: (2) UAB vs. Winner Game 3 (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 11 – 2:30 pm       Game 6: (1) Charlotte vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 11 – 5 pm            Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 11 – 7:30 pm       Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12 – Noon                 Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12 – 2:30 pm             Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12 – 5 pm                  Game 11: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 9 (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 13 – Noon             Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11 (CBS Sports Network)

