Beech Bend Park opens for the season on May 13

By Will Whaley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beech Bend Amusement Park opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13.

The waterpark will open on May 20.

“It’s exciting to open for our 39th season under the Jones family ownership,” said Beech Bend Owner Charlotte Gonzalez. “We are offering so much more this year and brought back some of the crowd favorites. It’s going to be a great year.”

One of the additions to the guest experience is the addition of fireworks.

Beginning on Friday nights from June 30 through July 28, Beech Bend is bringing back Friday Night Lights.

This is also available at a discounted ticket for anyone entering the park after 4:30pm.

New this year, you are able to ride the Laser Fury 360 at no additional cost.

Also returning this season is Dinky Gowen’s Magic Show, Wild Bill Hiccup’s Wild West Show, and on Friday and Saturdays starting Memorial Day Weekend, Beech Bend Blitz will be returning.

Discounted Season Passes are now available online at www.BeechBend.com or by calling the 270-781-7634.

