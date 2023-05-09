Craig improves in second round of NCAA Regional

Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team's top finisher for...
Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team's top finisher for the fourth time this year at The Bruzzy hosted by North Texas.(WKU Athletics)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf sophomore Catie Craig improved in her second round at the NCAA Regional hosted by Georgia.

The sophomore posted a 2-over par (74) at the 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. She improved by one shot from her first round, moving up the leaderboard by two spots.

Craig shot 1-over on both of her 9′s, with two bogeys and a birdie on the front and just one bogey on the back.

The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native will finish up the Regional on Wednesday morning, teeing off No. 1 at 7:58 a.m. CT.

Results – Second Round

T28. Catie Craig – 75, 74 – 149

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
Man, woman arrested after alleged sex act at downtown pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
Warren County Sheriff's Office says Welborn was found on the scene and detained. He was later...
UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired incident in Warren County
Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

Four Hilltoppers named with All-Conference USA Honors
Catie Craig day one at NCAA Regional
Catie Craig day one at NCAA Regional
Barren County vs McLean County Baseball
Barren County vs McLean County Baseball
Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection 5-7-23: Jason Harbison, Eric Bowers, and Allen Thomas