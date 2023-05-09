Craig improves in second round of NCAA Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf sophomore Catie Craig improved in her second round at the NCAA Regional hosted by Georgia.

The sophomore posted a 2-over par (74) at the 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. She improved by one shot from her first round, moving up the leaderboard by two spots.

Craig shot 1-over on both of her 9′s, with two bogeys and a birdie on the front and just one bogey on the back.

The Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., native will finish up the Regional on Wednesday morning, teeing off No. 1 at 7:58 a.m. CT.

Results – Second Round

T28. Catie Craig – 75, 74 – 149

