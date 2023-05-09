Elizabethtown man killed in Hardin County wreck

By Will Whaley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a Tuesday morning wreck in Hardin County.

Christopher Doss, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on Joe Prather Highway after a wreck that occurred at 7:15 a.m.

Kentucky State Police preliminary investigations show that Marvin Mayen, 19, of Bardstown, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 west on Joe Prather Highway when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the path of a 2013 Kia Optima driven by Doss.

The affected portion of Joe Prather Highway was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Hardin County EMS and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Jesse Harp.

