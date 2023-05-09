Fish & Wildlife warns against the dangers of CWD in white-tailed deer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a deadly neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, moose, elk, and caribou populations across 30 states, including six of seven states that border Kentucky.

“It does seem like CWD is getting… the threat is getting more and more real every day. One of the hard things about this disease is that animals can actually look healthy, and still test positive,” said Dr. Christine Casey, Kentucky’s state wildlife veterinarian.

The disease can have an incubation period of up to a full year and is always fatal. It can lie dormant in the ground, or be spread through many of a deer’s normal social behaviors, like grooming and the sharing of resources like food and water.

While it can be difficult to identify symptoms of CWD, behaviors to note include isolation from the herd, low energy, low appetite, a blank facial expression, and repetitive walking patterns.

“What’s interesting is, we’re not talking about a virus or a bacteria or a parasite, we’re talking about this weird category of disease that is a prion. It’s extremely hard to eradicate because it’s very hardy in the environment, meaning it’s almost indestructible,” said Dr. Casey.

Because of the dangers of the disease, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has a “CWD Response Plan” in place, which has recently been used when a deer tested positive for the disease roughly eight miles from Kentucky’s border in Tennessee. The response plan varies in severity depending on the distance of a case from Kentucky’s border.

Dr. Casey said, “That’s what we see, what we did out in western Kentucky, and then there are some regulations that we put in place that are a part of that plan, which would be baiting restrictions, feeding and baiting restrictions in the surveillance zone, and then carcass movement restrictions.”

Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Hickman, and Fulton Counties in western Kentucky currently have baiting restrictions in place to cut down on the risk of spreading the deadly disease. There are also regulations on carcass movement across state lines, which limit what parts of the harvested animal can be transported into Kentucky.

“We don’t want to discourage hunters from going out of state to hunt, but we just want people to do it responsibly, and that means quartering and deboning and then not bringing in any of the high-risk parts, which are brain, lymph nodes, the spinal column,” said Dr. Casey.

A Louisville hunter is now facing a civil lawsuit from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for transporting an infected deer into Kentucky from Wisconsin. While the infected carcass was safely disposed of, area hunters should remain vigilant and take advantage of local testing facilities if they do suspect that a deer that they hunted may have been infected.

“We have a freezer drop-off program that is free for hunters, all they have to do is drop off the head and put it in a freezer, fill out some information on the deer and your contact information, and then we get it submitted for testing, and then you can go online and look up the results,” said Dr. Casey. “I think that’s probably the number one thing hunters can do, is get their deer tested.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.