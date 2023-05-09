Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A former Allen County sheriff’s deputy plead not guilty Tuesday morning during a court hearing in Barren District Court.

Seth J. Williford, 42, of Scottsville, was summoned to court after a formal complaint was filed against him in February. The complaint stems from an incident on Feb. 6. A special judge and prosecutor were placed on the case due to Williford’s former employment with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentucky State Police began investigating an incident where an off-duty deputy allegedly was in a verbal argument and subsequent physical altercation with a woman. Responding officers noted a red mark at the base of the woman’s neck, according to a criminal complaint summons obtained by WBKO News. Williford was charged with fourth degree assault (minor injury).

The woman told police a vehicle cut her off after running a stop sign at the intersection near Britni Lane and Old Bowling Green Road. She passed the vehicle while heading toward her home.

Williford was allegedly driving the other vehicle and followed the woman home. They argued about the incident before it became physical.

She walked to the back of the vehicle to get the license plate number, and “Williford grabbed her by the base of her neck and threw her down onto the ground,” the summons said. The woman apparently punched the back of Williford’s vehicle as he drove from the scene.

A couple of neighbors saw the incident happen and told police they saw Williford push the woman to the ground.

Williford told police during an interview that he followed the woman home after she “ran him and his wife off of the roadway and caused them to nearly strike a road sign.”

“He identified himself as a Sheriff’s Deputy and displayed an agency-issued badge,” the summons said. “He stated that he did shove her when [the woman] attempted to get into the vehicle to assault his wife...”

Williford and his wife both told police the woman threatened him if he decided to leave the property. They then said she decided to punch the car when they drove off.

A brief video on the woman’s house shows her exit her vehicle while at home, but the rest of the footage was blocked due to vehicles in the driveway. The alleged physical altercation was not shown, police said.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office told WBKO News Tuesday afternoon that Williford has since been terminated from the department.

KSP Post 3 Sgt. Jason Adkison is leading the ongoing investigation.

