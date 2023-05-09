Four Hilltoppers named with All-Conference USA Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball saw four student-athletes recognized with awards as Conference USA announced its All-Conference and All-Freshman Teams.

Faith Hegh, Taylor Davis, and TJ Webster were named to the All-Conference First Team, while Kaytlan Kemp landed a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Leading the NCAA with 19 doubles this season. graduate transfer from UAB, Faith Hegh started and played in all 51 games this season.

She leads the Tops with a .384/.472/.635 line and never swung below .375 all season long.

Owning 19 multi-hit and eight multi-RBI games this season, she broke the WKU single-game record with seven RBIs against Miami (OH) back on March 11.

Her 19 doubles ties the program single-season record while on defense, the outfielder boasts a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with 50 putouts and an assist.

Batting in both the leadoff and clean up spots in the lineup, Hegh led the Red and White in both hitting streaks (16 games) and on-base streaks (25 games) in 2023.

The only Preseason All-Conference selection for the Hilltoppers was Davis.

The left fielder owns a .368 batting average to go along with 60 hits, 38 runs scored, 18 RBIs, 15 walks, 12 sac-hits, and 19 stolen bases, leading WKU.

With a .980 fielding percentage, .422 on-base percentage, and .405 slugging rate, Davis has played in all 51 games continuing an 82-game start streak in her fifth and final year of eligibility.

With a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate against UTEP on March 19, the Madison, Alabama native has 17 multi-hit games on the year as well as four doubles and a triple. She was tabbed C-USA Second Team All-Conference and All-Tournament Team and NFCA Third Team All-Region in 2022.

Joining Hegh with the first All-Conference honors of her career is the Tops’ shortstop, TJ Webster. The Huntsville, Alabama native owns WKU’s third-best batting average at .343 while starting in every game this season.

Sanders has racked up 47 hits, 32 runs scored, 3 doubles, a triple, and six RBIs.

In game three of the series at home against Charlotte on April 2, Webster hit against the outfield shift for her first ever inside-the-park home run and scoring three runs in the process.

She’s picked up the least amount of strikeouts at the plate of any Hilltopper, while picking up 19 free bases and 17 stolen bases to operate at a .421 on-base percentage.

The senior ran a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases against George Washington in February, leading the Red and White’s dugout in a single game in 2023. Quick on the left side, the right-hander owns a .973 fielding clip with 88 putouts and 132 assists, initiating 15 double plays for the WKU infield.

In her first true season on The Hill, primarily as the designated player, Kaytlan Kemp was deemed a spot on the All-Freshman team for her offensive performance in 2023.

The Henderson native owns a .247 batting average along with 20 hits and scoring 12 runs at home plate.

A quick runner around the bases, Kemp leads WKU with three triples this season, compiling seven RBIs in her first year, including three against the Miners at UTEP on March 18.

She notched four multi-hit games in 2023, while running 7-for-8 in stolen bases.

These four athletes and the rest of the Hilltopper squad will kick off postseason play Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. from Ruston, Louisiana in the Conference USA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.