Humane Society offering free distemper vaccine

Kaley Burden, Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Vet Tech, says puppies will need a...
Kaley Burden, Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Vet Tech, says puppies will need a series of four shots and adult dogs should get a yearly booster.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pet parents are advised to get their pups vaccinated after a case of canine distemper was found in the area.

Canine distemper is a contagious disease caused by a virus that can attack the dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

The virus lives in the ground and can be transmitted through airborne exposure from an infected animal, as well as shared eating bowls and equipment.

Kaley Burden, Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society Vet Tech, says puppies will need a series of four shots and adult dogs should get a yearly booster.

“These diseases have been in the ground and in this community for a very long time and they’re not going anywhere,” Burden said. “We recommend vaccines for all animals and as long as you get them protected through vaccination, they’ll be okay.”

Thanks to a donation from the Petco Love Foundation, The Humane Society is currently offering free distemper vaccines for both dogs and cats while supplies last.

For more information, visit The Humane Society website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Silver Charm won the 123rd Kentucky Derby in 1997.
Oldest living Kentucky Derby winner living at Georgetown farm
According to court records, a white Dodge Challenger had struck a parking meter and the...
Bowling Green woman charged with DUI after striking building

Latest News

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
Man, woman arrested after alleged sex act at downtown pub
Stephen Parrott, an EMT Field Supervisor with Med Center Health, says drug use and abuse has...
Medical officials advise talking with children about drug use and prevention
Gwen Sherrod, back, and Lauren Walters, front, of the archery team at Barren County High School...
Barren County High archery team headed to national competition
Warren County Sheriff said this was an isolated incident that stemmed from road rage.
One in custody after shots fired incident in Warren County