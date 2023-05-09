Humane Society offering free distemper vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pet parents are advised to get their pups vaccinated after a case of canine distemper was found in the area.

Canine distemper is a contagious disease caused by a virus that can attack the dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

The virus lives in the ground and can be transmitted through airborne exposure from an infected animal, as well as shared eating bowls and equipment.

Kaley Burden, Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society Vet Tech, says puppies will need a series of four shots and adult dogs should get a yearly booster.

“These diseases have been in the ground and in this community for a very long time and they’re not going anywhere,” Burden said. “We recommend vaccines for all animals and as long as you get them protected through vaccination, they’ll be okay.”

Thanks to a donation from the Petco Love Foundation, The Humane Society is currently offering free distemper vaccines for both dogs and cats while supplies last.

For more information, visit The Humane Society website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.