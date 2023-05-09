Kentucky Gives Day helps Historic Railpark and Train Museum raise funds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today is the 11th Annual “Kentucky Gives Day” where the Kentucky Nonprofit Network and participating nonprofit organizations rally for donations.

One of the participating nonprofit organizations was the Historic Railpark and Train Museum as they raise money for their “Light up the Depot” campaign. This will be the organization’s 3rd year participating in the event.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the restoration of the historic L&N Depot and the creation of the museum.

All money raised will go toward further restoration and preservation efforts of exhibits and railcars, among other projects at the facility.

“We really put the money that is donated to this precious gem to work. Every dollar that we can get makes a difference here at the rail park,” said Jessica Warren, Development Officer at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum.

Those interested in donating can go to the Kentucky Gives Day website.

Donations have ranged from $25 (Spark Donor) to $5,000 to sponsor a railcar.

Every donor will receive an invitation to a private Light Up the Depot Event scheduled for November 30.

The museum had already raised more than half its projected goal before 11 a.m.

