KSP investigates fatal collision in Barren County

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was killed in a collision on Sunday morning.

Paul Fields, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene on South Dixie Highway around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rogerick Fields, 37, of Glasgow, was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi SUV south on South Dixie Highway.

A pedestrian, later identified as Paul Fields, was “in the travel portion of the roadway as the SUV approached,” according to police.

Police said that Rogerick Fields attempted to avoid hitting Paul Fields but was unable to do so.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen.

