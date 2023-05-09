Mark Williams Properties announces development of phase II of River’s Landing Edge in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mark Williams Properties announced Tuesday the development of Phase II of River’s Landing Edge Subdivision, located off Old Porter Pike near exit 28 off I-65 in Bowling Green.

The development will feature sidewalks throughout the neighborhood, streetlights for better visibility at night, a homeowner’s association to help protect the appeal of the neighborhood, and easy access to I-65 for transit.

River’s Landing Edge is a housing development that will provide homes for families and individuals in the Bowling Green area.

Construction is set to begin in June, and the economic impact is estimated to be approximately $44 million.

“Mark Williams Properties is excited to continue our work in the Bowling Green community with the development of Phase II of River’s Landing Edge Subdivision,” said Mark Williams, CEO and President of Mark Williams Properties. “We are committed to creating quality, affordable housing options for families and individuals in the area, and we are confident that River’s Landing Edge will continue to meet the needs of those seeking a comfortable and convenient living environment.”

The development of Phase II of River’s Landing Edge Subdivision will create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the area, according to a release.

In addition to providing affordable housing options, the development will also provide new opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

For more information on Mark Williams Properties and the development of River’s Landing Edge, visit the company’s website at www.markwilliamsproperties.com

