Medical officials advise talking with children about drug use and prevention

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stephen Parrott, an EMT field supervisor with Med Center Health, says across the board the number of overdoses in the area has increased.

“We’ve gone from working just a couple of overdoses over the last several years to working two to three overdoses a week, and having a lot of actual deaths in our area,” Parrott said.

Particularly, Parrott says drug use and abuse has increased with youths ages 14 to 23 nationwide and is typically seen in vapes, pills, and even disguised as candy.

“It’s typically that they’re looking for one thing and getting another, they’re not truly going looking for fentanyl,” Parrott said. “However they say they’re going looking for one drug, and they’re getting a counterfeit that’s actually loaded with fentanyl, and it’s killing them.”

While Parrott acknowledged it may be a difficult conversation to have, he also stressed the importance of talking with children about drug use and abuse to keep them safe.

“I absolutely say don’t sugarcoat it, go right after it. Tell them what it is, what it’s doing, what it looks like,” Parrott said. “There’s lots of information on the internet, good information, so just look for reputable sources.”

Parrott offers the same advice to children and young adults who may know their friends are abusing drugs, saying it may be hard, but you could save their life.

“If you know something, say something,” Parrott. “After 26 years of EMS, to know the feeling of saving a life, that’s what you’re doing.”

Parrott advises utilizing resources available on the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.