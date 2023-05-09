Nice Looking Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Humidity levels decrease a little more tonight and that will allow temperatures to settle into the middle 50s.

The weather looks great this evening for any outdoor plans you may have. (WBKO)

The sunshine tomorrow is going to push highs into the lower 80s. Afternoon storms are then possible on Thursday, Friday and even into the weekend as temperatures stay unseasonably warm in the middle 80s. A cold front could knock our temperatures down just a smidge early next week.

