One in custody after shots fired incident in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is in custody after a road rage incident ended with shots fired in Warren County Monday evening.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said they received a 911 call in reference to a possible shooting on Moorman Lane.

They later learned upon further investigation the incident stemmed from a road rage incident.

The incident ended up leading to one of the resident’s homes, an acquaintance of the resident came out, the altercation continued and shots were fired.

Hightower said one person was struck and had non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The person that fired the rounds is in custody.

Hightower said this was an isolated incident.

“There’s nobody we’re looking for,” Hightower told WBKO. “There’s nobody that is looking to do any type of harm.”

He does ask people to be mindful if they ever get involved in a road rage incident.

“The best thing to do is call 911, give your location, description of the parties that might be the aggressor, and pull over into a well-lit or public area and stay in your car with the doors locked,” Hightower said. “It doesn’t help the situation when people get engaged and tempers flare, things escalate and a lot of times it just leads to a very unfortunate situation like we had today.”

Hightower said there were no previous relationships between the parties involved in the incident.

Richardsville Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

