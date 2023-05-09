Sunshine returns for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out for localized flooding and ponding in some spots due to showers and storms Monday.

Most of our area saw anywhere between 1-5″ of rainfall over the course of the past 24 hours.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Very similar conditions follow into Wednesday.

Rain returns into the second half of the work week.

Though Thursday and Friday will be a bit warmer, scattered showers will be off and on throughout both days.

Chances for rain continue through the weekend, so keep the rain gear handy.

We’ll crank up the heat by then with highs sticking to the mid 80s.

