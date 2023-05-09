Three Lady Topper tennis players named to CSC Academic All-District Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three WKU Tennis players have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, and Samantha Martinez, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“We are very proud of these three players for their excellence in the classroom at WKU,” said head coach Greg Davis. “To be successful in the classroom and on the court at the same time is very difficult and requires tremendous focus and effort.”

Blanco earns this honor after being recognized on the Conference USA All-Academic team with a 3.81 GPA majoring in Business Data Analytics and Computer Science. On the court, Blanco racked up 14 singles wins in the 2023 season, including a 12-5 mark in the team’s No. 4 slot. During the Lady Toppers four match win streak earlier in the season, Blanco won all but one set in singles play by a margin of four or more.

This is the first All-Academic honor for Cortez this year after posting a 3.69 GPA majoring in Sports Management. The junior totaled 10 wins playing at the No. 1 spot in all but one match. She posted five wins in her last eight matches, tied for second-best on the team.

Martinez joined Blanco being recognized with her first C-USA All-Academic honor, earlier this year. The Junior from La Guaira, Venezuela has a 4.0 GPA majoring in Social Media Marketing and Graphic Design. Earlier this season, Martinez broke the WKU Tennis career doubles record recording her 38th career doubles win in the teams win over Saint Louis.

