1 dead after shooting at medical center in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

