Greenhouse sale ending Friday at Barren County High School

Barren County High School Greenhouse
Barren County High School Greenhouse(WBKO)
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Barren County High School Agriculture Department is wrapping up its annual greenhouse sale this week.

The sale is held every spring in an effort to raise money for the school’s agriculture program. The greenhouse behind Barren County High stands filled with various flowers, plants and some vegetables.

“We’re hoping to just get all this out by Friday,” said Alana Houchens, a freshman student. “It’s a great place to get Mother’s Day gifts. Mothers, they love the flowers.”

Dr. Andy Joe Moore is one of the instructors in the “ag department.” He said the annual sale gives students a chance to learn beneficial business skills and gives the community a chance to interact with the students.

The sale generally begins after spring break, which is the first week of April. The greenhouse was still full of several flower types on Monday.

“I really enjoy it. I really love, like, plants and the greenhouse,” Houchens said. “And I really like just being with people in general. Dealing with the customers and dealing with the plants is just probably my favorite part of the ‘Ag’ department.”

Any goods left over after Friday will head to a wholesaler, Moore said. Students hope to liquidate most of their inventory by then.

The greenhouse is located behind the school and it will continue until this Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Find more information at the BCHS Agriculture Department Facebook page.

