Caminero piles up three hits in Hot Rods 12-1 win over Crawdads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Caminero notched three hits with an RBI as part of a 14-hit night for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-14) in their 12-1 victory over the Hickory Crawdads (12-14) on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the top of the first against Hickory starter Larson Kindreich. Carson Williams worked a walk and Caminero singled to put runners on first and third. Bob Seymour smacked a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Williams to put the Hot Rods up 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Caminero tripled and scored on an RBI single from Seymour to make it 2-0. Willy Vasquez and Jeffry Parra walked, allowing Jalen Battles to bring home two runs on an RBI double to increase the lead 4-0. Oneill Manzueta doubled off Hickory reliever Bradford Webb to score Battles and Parra from second and third, making it a 6-0 ballgame. In the bottom of the fourth, Williams gave Bowling Green a 7-0 lead with a lead off home run over the right centerfield wall.

Dru Baker and Jeffry Parra hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and moved up to second and third on a balk from Webb. A wild pitch allowed Baker to score and Parra to move up to third, increasing the Hot Rods lead 8-0. Shane Sasaki drove in Parra on a sacrifice fly to right, moving the score to 9-0.

After Hickory scored their first run of the game in the top of the seventh, The Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the inning with a run off Hickory reliever Andy Rodriguez. Battles and Manzueta led off with back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. A throwing error from catcher Cody Freeman allowed Battles to score from second, making it a 10-1 game. Bowling Green increased the lead to 11-1 when Parra scored on a double from Caminero.

Parra belted a solo homer off Hickory reliever Yohanse Morel in the bottom of the eighth to make it 12-1, and Roel Garcia closed it out in the ninth to help Bowling Green win by that final.

Austin Vernon (2-1) got the win, allowing one run on four strikeouts, two walks, and a hit in 4.1 innings. Larson Kindreich (1-2) picked up the loss, going 2.2 innings while letting up four runs on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch set for 11:05 A.M. CT. Bowling Green sends LHP Keyshawn Askew (1-3, 4.91) to the bump, while Hickory is starting LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, 2.70)

