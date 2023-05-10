Crime Stoppers: Police investigate alleged mail theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a suspect was observed on video surveillance taking mail from a victim’s mailbox on Tuesday, May 2.

Investigators believe the theft occurred in the 100 block of West 15th Avenue just before two o’clock in the afternoon.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Theft of mail is a federal offense.

