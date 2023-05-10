Crime Stoppers: Police investigate alleged mail theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a suspect was observed on video surveillance taking mail from a victim’s mailbox on Tuesday, May 2.

Investigators believe the theft occurred in the 100 block of West 15th Avenue just before two o’clock in the afternoon.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Theft of mail is a federal offense.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

