Edmonson County Fiscal Court approves addition of HB 8 language to tax ordinance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Short term rentals in Edmonson County have been paying the 3% transient room tax for some time, and May 8′s fiscal court meeting approved the addition of language from House Bill 8 to the ordinance.

“The big thing with House Bill 8 is that they were putting the onus for the collection and remission of the local transient room taxes on the hosting platforms,” said Edmonson County Tourism Commission Executive Director Vanessa Ulm. “So you’re talking VRBO, Evolve, Airbnb, et cetera.”

The Edmonson County Tourism Commission has had issues with larger rental institutions paying the tax, though Ulm hopes the approval will put an end to that.

“It’s really just my advice to make sure if you have a short term rental, you have read your contract, you truly do know what you are responsible for, what your hosting platform is responsible for, and what they are collecting and remitting on your behalf,” Ulm said.

The tax will continue to be paid quarterly as it has been, though the new ordinance will not go into effect until the beginning of the next fiscal year.

“Our fiscal year starts July 1 through June 30,” Ulm said. “We’re gonna give a little bit of time for everyone to understand it, to get it out there, for them to understand the Annual Registration edition and get that form up on our websites.”

The tax is currently, and will continue to be, used to help fund the tourism commission. Ulm hopes to take the money and put it back into the community.

“We want to funnel all of that transient room tax back out into the county by marketing and promoting. Whether it’s advertisements, in magazines, items like this, just something to get our name and our recognition out there,” Ulm said.

