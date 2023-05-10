Enoch Kalambay joins 2023-24 WKU men’s basketball roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of JUCO transfer Enoch Kalambay to the 2023-24 roster.

“We are excited that Enoch has decided to join us and be a Hilltopper,” said Lutz on the signee. “Enoch is a versatile player who makes winning plays on both ends of the floor. He plays with hunger and passion for winning that I know WKU fans will love. He is a well-rounded young man and we can’t wait to have him be part of our program and community.”

Kalambay has spent the last two seasons at Indian Hills Community College, helping the program to back-to-back national tournament appearances. The 6-6 rising junior guard was named as a Third-Team NJCAA All-American in April. He was also named the 2022-23 Indian Hills Student-Athlete of the Year.

In 2022-23, Kalambay played in 33 games for the Warriors. The Gatineau, Quebec, native averaged a stat line of 12.8 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game during the year. He scored in double digits in 21 games, with five contests of at least 20 points.

Kalambay was named to the NJCAA All-Region Region 11 First Team as a sophomore. In four career games at the national tournament level, he averaged 18.5 points per contest, becoming the fourth player in IHCC history to score at least 30 points in a national tournament game, and the most since 2008. His performance earned him a spot on the NJCAA All-Tournament team.

In his freshman season, Kalambay appeared in all 33 contests in 2021-22. He was named to the NJCAA All-Region XI Honorable Mention team after averaging 9.8 points per contest and shooting 51.9% from the floor. In his two seasons at IHCC, the team composed a 56-11 record.

He played high school ball at Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ontario. Kalambay was also a member of the U19 Canadian National Team in Summer of 2021.

