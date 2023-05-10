Hilltopper Baseball drops final midweek contest against Eastern Kentucky

Tops fall to EKU 16-1
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell to Eastern Kentucky, 16-1, on Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field.

With the loss, the Hilltoppers drop to 27-22 (12-12 in C-USA) while the Colonels improve to 26-24, overall.

Seven Hilltopper pitchers saw action in the midweek contest. Just two of them were able to escape without damage in LHP Cal Higgins and RHP Evan Jones. They combined for two strikeouts in the final 2.0 innings while only allowing a single runner to reach base. Overall, the staff fanned eight Colonel batters and allowed 16 runs (all earned) on 16 hits and eight walks.

Offensively, the Hilltoppers only produced one run on six hits and one walk. Lukas Farris notched a double in a 1-for-2 outing with an RBI while Eli Watson connected for his first double of his collegiate career in a 1-for-2 night at the plate.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will host their final home series of the season against Rice beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 12 at Nick Denes Field.

