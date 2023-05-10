Hilltopper softball’s opening C-USA Tournament game with FIU moved up

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the impending weather and forecasts in Ruston, Conference USA has moved up all Wednesday games up roughly two hours than originally scheduled. The No. 5 Hilltoppers are now slated to face eight-seed FIU at 12:30 p.m. CT.

With a win and advancement, WKU will then play No. 4 Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. CT now.

Games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

The rest of the tournament games have remained the same as of now. Check C-USA’s Softball Championship Central for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
Man, woman arrested after alleged sex act at downtown pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
Warren County Sheriff's Office says Welborn was found on the scene and detained. He was later...
UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired incident in Warren County
Police respond.
FATAL: One dead, two injured in wreck on Interstate Drive
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver

Latest News

Three Lady Topper tennis players named to CSC Academic All-District Team
Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team's top finisher for...
Craig improves in second round of NCAA Regional
Four Hilltoppers named with All-Conference USA Honors
Catie Craig day one at NCAA Regional
Catie Craig day one at NCAA Regional