Hilltopper softball’s opening C-USA Tournament game with FIU moved up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the impending weather and forecasts in Ruston, Conference USA has moved up all Wednesday games up roughly two hours than originally scheduled. The No. 5 Hilltoppers are now slated to face eight-seed FIU at 12:30 p.m. CT.

With a win and advancement, WKU will then play No. 4 Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. CT now.

Games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

The rest of the tournament games have remained the same as of now. Check C-USA’s Softball Championship Central for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.