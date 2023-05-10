Hot Rods extend winning streak to four with 5-2 win over Crawdads

Nate Dahl held the Hickory offense with a strikeout to secure the win 5-2.
Nate Dahl held the Hickory offense with a strikeout to secure the win 5-2.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keyshawn Askew pitched a season-high 6.0 innings and Matthew Dyer lifted a two-run home run in the third to carry the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-14) to a 5-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads (12-15) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green earned the first run of the game in the bottom of the first off Hickory starter Mitch Bratt. Carson Williams blasted a solo homer over the left field wall to put the Hot Rods up 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Shane Sasaki doubled and scored on a two-run homer by Dyer that made it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Hot Rods scored again off Crawdads reliever Michael Brewer in the bottom of the fifth. Caminero doubled, Dru Baker singled, and Jalen Battles singled to load the bases. Oneill Manzueta scored Caminero from third on a sacrifice fly to right, increasing the lead to 4-0.

After Hickory scored their first run of the game in the top of the sixth, Bowling Green’s offense answered back against Crawdads reliever Florencio Serrano in the bottom half of the inning. Sasaki reached first on a fielder’s choice and scored on a double from Caminero that gave the Hot Rods a 5-1 lead. The Crawdads scored one run in the top of the ninth, but Bowling Green reliever Nate Dahle held the Hickory offense there, pushing Bowling Green to a 5-2 win.

Askew (2-3) got the victory, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing three hits, one walk, and striking out four. Mitch Bratt (0-1) picked up the loss, letting up three runs on seven hits and three strikeouts in 4.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play game three of a six-game series on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M. CT. Bowling Green sends LHP Patrick Wicklander (0-1, 3.50) to the bump, while Hickory is starting RHP Kumar Rocker (2-1, 2.70).

