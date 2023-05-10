The JA People of Action of the week is KD Aesthetics

The JA People of Action of the week is KD Aesthetics
By WBKO News Staff
KD Aesthetics is more than a med spa. They believe in subtle, natural treatments that empower our patients to face each day with confidence. Their team provides each patient with a treatment and plan that is unique to them. KD Aesthetics has partnered with Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky during our JA Classic event – and we are thankful for their support.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

