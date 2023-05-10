Lady Topper Golf ends historic season as Craig concludes Regionals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf’s historic season comes to an end as sophomore Catie Craig concluded her final round at the NCAA Regional hosted by Georgia.

“I’m really proud of Catie’s performance this week,” head coach Adam Gary said of the sophomore. “She wasn’t intimidated by the field and went out and just played her game. I thought she played very solid and maybe even better than what shows in her scores. She had a few bad breaks that kept her out of the top 25 but she represented our university and athletic department incredibly well. She went toe to toe with some of the top 100 golfers in the country, and I know this will help her game in the future.”

Craig held steady in the final round of the Athens Regional, shooting a 3-over par (75) on Wednesday afternoon. She stayed even keel through the round, posting pars on 16 of 18 holes at the par-72, 6,347-yard UGA Golf Course.

Craig’s final bit of play finishes a historic campaign by WKU Women’s Golf. The team tied the best conference finish in program history in second place at the Conference USA Championships while Craig became the first Lady Topper to ever win an individual league title and to compete in an NCAA Regional.

Between Craig’s two titles and freshman Sydney Hackett’s one, the program tied the most individual titles won in a single season. Gary led the team to its ninth team title in as many seasons under the head coach, the most by any Lady Topper Golf head coach in program history.

Results – Final

T31. Catie Craig – 75, 74, 75 – 224

