Med Center Health awarded funds, purchases new pediatric equipment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health purchased brand-new pediatric equipment after being awarded thousands of dollars.

The pediatric staff teamed up with WHAS fundraiser, ‘Crusade for Kids’ last year. Several months ago, the hospital was awarded $8,000 from the event.

With that money, Med Center Health purchased a piece of pediatric equipment known as a C-Arm Swing. This C-Arm allows the pediatric team to better care for any size child.

