Med Center Health awarded funds, purchases new pediatric equipment

Med Center Health purchases C-Arm Swing for pediatric care.
Med Center Health purchases C-Arm Swing for pediatric care.(Med Center Health)
By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health purchased brand-new pediatric equipment after being awarded thousands of dollars.

The pediatric staff teamed up with WHAS fundraiser, ‘Crusade for Kids’ last year. Several months ago, the hospital was awarded $8,000 from the event.

With that money, Med Center Health purchased a piece of pediatric equipment known as a C-Arm Swing. This C-Arm allows the pediatric team to better care for any size child.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
Man, woman arrested after alleged sex act at downtown pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
Warren County Sheriff's Office says Welborn was found on the scene and detained. He was later...
UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired incident in Warren County
Police respond.
Elizabethtown man killed in Hardin County wreck
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime

Latest News

The JA People of Action of the week is KD Aesthetics
The JA People of Action of the week is KD Aesthetics
The transient room tax will continue to be paid quarterly as it has been, though the new...
Edmonson County Fiscal Court approves addition of HB 8 language to tax ordinance
March 3 windstorm is the fourth billion-dollar disaster in Kentucky
March 3 windstorm is the fourth billion-dollar disaster in Kentucky
Edmonson County Fiscal Court approves addition of HB 8 language to tax ordinance
Edmonson County Fiscal Court approves addition of HB 8 language to tax ordinance