More Active Weather Ahead

Very warm with a bit more humidity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight will be quiet with lows in the lower and middle 60s. A few showers are possible before noon on Thursday, but the better chance for active weather comes during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and breezy winds. Severe weather is, however, not expected. Scattered storms will likely be around each day through the weekend, but they won’t be lasting all day long.

Storms are part of the forecast as we look into the weekend. (David Wolter)

In addition to the storms, it is going to be hot and a bit humid. A cold front could knock our temperatures down just a smidge early next week.

