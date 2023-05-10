More Active Weather Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Very warm with a bit more humidity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight will be quiet with lows in the lower and middle 60s. A few showers are possible before noon on Thursday, but the better chance for active weather comes during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and breezy winds. Severe weather is, however, not expected. Scattered storms will likely be around each day through the weekend, but they won’t be lasting all day long.

Storms are part of the forecast as we look into the weekend.
Storms are part of the forecast as we look into the weekend.(David Wolter)

In addition to the storms, it is going to be hot and a bit humid. A cold front could knock our temperatures down just a smidge early next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
Man, woman arrested after alleged sex act at downtown pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
Warren County Sheriff's Office says Welborn was found on the scene and detained. He was later...
UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired incident in Warren County
Police respond.
Elizabethtown man killed in Hardin County wreck
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime

Latest News

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm
More Scattered Storms Ahead
Our last nice day of weather this week!
Our last nice day of weather this week!
Our last nice day of weather this week!
Our last nice day of weather this week!
The weather looks great this evening for any outdoor plans you may have.
Nice Looking Wednesday