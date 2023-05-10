WKU Softball takes care of FIU in single-elimination first round matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers survive the single-elimination round in the second game of the 2023 Conference USA Softball Tournament, as they defeated FIU, 2-1, in Ruston, Louisiana. A showcase for both pitchers, Katie Gardner got the go for the Tops, throwing a eight-strikeout, three-walk performance to the plate.

Garnering their third consecutive 30-win season, on offense, Taylor Davis and TJ Webster went two-for-two at the plate, while third baseman Jessica Bush drove in the eventual go-ahead run with an RBI single into left field.

WKU 2, FIU 1

A quiet start on both sides of the ball, Gardner retired three at the plate before a fourth inning to cap off the runs for WKU. Reaching on an FIU fielding error back to the circle, Brylee Hage made it to first base safely, while Taylor Davis landed home after reaching on a single up the middle.

Capping off the bottom of the fourth, Jessica Bush drove in Hage with an RBI single into left field, giving the Red and White a 2-0 lead into the back half of the ballgame.

After escaping a bases-loaded jam scoreless in the fifth, Gardner and the Hilltoppers gave up two back-to-back two-out singles than plated one for the Panthers in the sixth inning. Loading them again, FIU was unable to score after a fly-out to Davis in left field.

Finishing the game in the top of the seventh, Gardner retired her eighth batter at the plate swinging. Quick moves from catcher Randi Drinnon behind the plate, she caught FIU’s Alexis Ross stealing second before Faith Hegh grabbed the game-winning putout with a shallow pop-up in center field.

Senior Katie Gardner picked up her 17th complete game of the season, with one run off of eight hits outing that she walked three and struck out eight at the plate.

With the advancement, WKU is now slated to play [4] Florida Atlantic in double-elimination. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

