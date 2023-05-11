Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 45,000 people across the United States died by suicide in 2020, with over 1.2 million attempts made.

Chris Booker is a survivor of a suicide attempt in 2016. He has struggled with substance abuse and the loss of his own father and great-grandfather to suicide. Booker is now attempting to better the lives of others by sharing his story.

At the time of his attempt, Booker was struggling with his addiction to methamphetamines and alcohol, and still reeling from the recent loss of his father to a self-inflicted gunshot.

“He knew, from being a police officer, how to successfully complete what he wanted to do. He had his ID laid out, his social security card, life insurance policy, probably his badge. The apartment was fairly neat, like in the living room area.”

Booker’s father was a major source of support in his battle with addiction, and the loss fell heavily on him at a time when he needed that support. In the years following his father’s death, Booker’s struggle with methamphetamine continued until he found himself in a motel room in Tennessee.

“For several weeks, I had not come down. That night, I had run out of what I had. I actually fell asleep for a couple of hours, and then it was that morning when I woke up,” recollected Booker. “I think I just started facing the reality of what I’d been doing.”

Booker had a pre-existing plan for his suicide, though it did not involve the motel that he was in at the time. However, it was there that his mental health and substance abuse struggles came to a head.

“I just got overwhelmed, and when I pulled the trigger, of course, I put it up to my chest. When I pulled the trigger it, it didn’t fire,” he said. “The type of gun I had, you can change it from a 9mm to a 22. Well, we had went to a place out in Barren County, to our family’s little lake and farm. I had changed it out and was shooting the 22. I had changed it back over, changed the slide, and clip back out but never put anything through it. And thank God.”

Booker’s attempt sent him reeling, and he soon sought help from resources nearby, though his substance abuse journey continued for some time after.

“When it clinked, it’s like, I was so scared. I immediately just tossed the gun. I threw the pistol and I remember, I didn’t understand. I didn’t understand what had happened, it was just a real state of confusion,” said Booker.

Reflecting on the impact that his father’s death had on him, he says that he could finally relate to his father’s thought process. It also forced him to recognize his own position as a father, and the impact of his potential death on his two daughters.

“I think if he would have saw what it would have done to me, I don’t know that he would have done it. And that’s coming from my own attempt,” Booker said. “My daughters were young enough that, especially my youngest, she wouldn’t have known who I was. The only thing she would have known were stories, and there hopefully would’ve been good stories, so you know, still in that good light.”

In reflecting on his journey, Booker preaches the importance of practicing a positive mindset and positive behaviors. Daily effort and actively choosing behaviors that positively impact his mental health have helped him to build his life around his journey. He now chooses paths that will have a positive impact on those around him.

“It’s taken me many years, and it’s probably only been in the last couple years that I’ve understood it, that the wave of the people that I would’ve affected, now are affected by the good things that I’m doing,” said Booker.

Booker is currently helping others through their own mental health and substance abuse journeys at Lifeskills in Bowling Green.

If you or anybody that you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please dial 988 to speak to a crisis professional, and find a resource like Lifeskills near you.

