Bowling Green Schools announces raises across the board

All announced pay raises will be going into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Workers with the Bowling Green Independent School District will be seeing a pay increase next year.

The district will be giving a minimum 4% pay raise across the board.

This will be the third year in a row the district has increased pay. The money comes partially from additional funding made possible by the passing of House Bill 553 last month.

“I think our biggest move is we are going to pay no employee under $15 an hour,” said Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Gary Fields. “Especially that impacts our custodians and our food service workers, that $15 minimum pay is really important.”

Fields said he’s grateful for the board’s decision and hopes the increase will not only show current Bowling Green Schools faculty they’re appreciated, but also encourage incoming teachers to join the family.

Fields: we get a lot of a lot of students who graduate from Western Kentucky, we want them to stay here to not go to their hometowns to stay in Bowling Green and raise their family and be part of our Purples as well as we want to attract people from out of town

Along with teachers, custodians will receive a 5% pay increase, network engineers will be getting 6 %, and school secretaries will be receiving a 21 % raise.

All of this will be going into effect for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

