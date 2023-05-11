Fiona the capybara dies at 12 years old, zoo says

The Henry Vilas Zoo's capybara Fiona takes a romaine lettuce leaf from a group of children....
The Henry Vilas Zoo's capybara Fiona takes a romaine lettuce leaf from a group of children. Fiona died at 12, the zoo announced Wednesday.(Henry Vilas Zoo via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A Wisconsin zoo announced the passing of one of its capybaras, a longtime and well-loved resident.

The Henry Vilas Zoo said on Wednesday that Fiona the capybara had died at 12 years old from natural causes.

According to the zoo, Fiona had lived a long life for capybaras.

Officials with the zoo said the South American rodents typically live eight to 10 years in the wild. The team estimated that capybaras who have veterinarians taking care of them only have a one in five chance of living as long as Fiona did.

In its post, the zoo shared a picture of a group of children feeding Fiona a romaine lettuce leaf, which was one of her favorite treats. Moments like these made her one of the zoo’s top ambassadors from the day she moved to the zoo from Canada during the pandemic.

Zoo staff also remembered the frequent “full body flop(s)” that would follow the all-over scratches she so enjoyed. They also recalled the watermelon and bell peppers that left her drooling with drool marks on her caretakers’ pants.

Morrison, the zoo’s male capybara, is receiving extra attention right now as he adjusts to losing Fiona, the zoo added.

Capybaras are social animals, so zookeepers are already working with the Species Survival Plan and trying to find another friend to find him a new friend.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
Warren County Sheriff's Office says Welborn was found on the scene and detained. He was later...
UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired incident in Warren County
Police respond.
Elizabethtown man killed in Hardin County wreck
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General's Office launches Missing Child Awareness campaign
Kentucky Attorney General's Office launches Missing Child Awareness campaign
Representative James Comer releases details on Biden family business allegations
Representative James Comer releases details on Biden family business allegations
Greenhouse sale ending Friday at Barren County High School
Greenhouse sale ending Friday at Barren County High School
KSP honors troopers killed in the line of duty with annual wreath ceremony
KSP honors troopers killed in the line of duty with annual wreath ceremony
Hardin County students sign teaching contracts
Hardin County students sign teaching contracts