Former Warren East Lady Raider named 2023 OVC Pitcher of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eastern Illinois softball player Olivia Price was named the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Price graduated from Warren East High School in 2020, and is now a junior at Eastern Illinois.

A product of Smiths Grove, Ky., Price finished OVC play with a league-leading 10 wins while ranking third with 81.1 innings pitched.

Also as an All-OVC first-team selection, she had 51 strikeouts in league action to rank fourth.

Overall, Price led the league with a 1.92 earned run average.

She becomes the third Panther to be named OVC Pitcher of the Year.

The Panthers are currently playing in the 2023 OVC Softball Championship as the #2 seed. EIU defeated #3 Southern Indiana 2-1 in their first matchup of the tournament, and will play in the semifinals on Friday.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

