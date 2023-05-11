Former Warren East Lady Raider named 2023 OVC Pitcher of the Year

Olivia Price named 2023 OVC Pitcher of the Year
Olivia Price named 2023 OVC Pitcher of the Year(Sandy King)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eastern Illinois softball player Olivia Price was named the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Price graduated from Warren East High School in 2020, and is now a junior at Eastern Illinois.

A product of Smiths Grove, Ky., Price finished OVC play with a league-leading 10 wins while ranking third with 81.1 innings pitched.

Also as an All-OVC first-team selection, she had 51 strikeouts in league action to rank fourth.

Overall, Price led the league with a 1.92 earned run average.

She becomes the third Panther to be named OVC Pitcher of the Year.

The Panthers are currently playing in the 2023 OVC Softball Championship as the #2 seed. EIU defeated #3 Southern Indiana 2-1 in their first matchup of the tournament, and will play in the semifinals on Friday.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime
Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Booker attempted to take his own life in 2016, and now uses his experience to help others...
Bowling Green man shares his journey after attempted suicide

Latest News

WKU falls into consolation bracket after loss to FAU
Hilltopper Softball moves into consolation bracket after 6-0 loss to FAU
The Tops will now face Middle Tennessee in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT
WKU Softball falls to FAU 6-0 in the second round of the C-USA tournament
Craig’s final bit of play finishes a historic campaign by WKU Women’s Golf.
Lady Topper Golf ends historic season as Craig concludes Regionals
WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of JUCO transfer Enoch...
Enoch Kalambay joins 2023-24 WKU men’s basketball roster