Greenwood Gators academic team to compete at national championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Greenwood High School’s academic team will head to the National Academic Quiz Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia over Memorial Day weekend.

The Gators will be going against the top 256 teams in the country.

The team’s co-captains, Cayden Bailey and Sara Parkerson, say that the team has been working since August to get to this point and that they’re excited about the opportunity to show what they’re capable of on the national stage.

“We start really early in the year when school starts. We work through the Governor’s Cup, Districts, and some local competitions, and it’s just really cool to see the hard work kind of compile into one spot where we can kind of show what we have and how good of a team we actually are,” said Bailey.

Both of the team’s co-captains are juniors and are the eldest members of the team. Though their status as juniors does not mean that they’re inexperienced.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a freshman, and I’m a junior now,” said Parkerson.

The team’s coach, Reece Spears, says that though the rest of the team is young, they’re prepared to compete with the best. They’ve risen to the challenge of filling the shoes of a large graduating class.

“We graduated our seniors last year, we had nine graduates. It’s super fun, like, it’s really great for me. Even now, just them reading and setting things up, and it’s just, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Spears.

Through the team’s youth and the leadership of its captains, Spears hopes that this won’t be the last time that the Gators represent their community on the national stage.

