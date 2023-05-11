Hilltopper Softball moves into consolation bracket after 6-0 loss to FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the first double-elimination game for WKU, the Hilltoppers fell, 5-0, to [4] Florida Atlantic, falling into the consolation bracket. Tomorrow, the Tops are set to play [6] Middle Tennessee, in a win-or-go-home situation.

A tough night in both pitching and hitting, WKU only came out with two hits on the board, while Kelsie Houchens started off the night, throwing a strikeout, before freshman Maddy Wood came in for relief retiring three at the plate.

WKU 0, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 6

WKU held the Owls off until a solo shot over the right-center field wall on the first pitch of the bottom of the second inning, drove in an early 1-0 lead for FAU.

Florida Atlantic continued their run in the third: a two-run single into right field gained leverage in on the board for the named home team.

The game was paused for 80 minutes as a stormfront came through Dr. Billy Bundrick Field, causing a rain delay in Ruston in the top of the fourth.

Back in action, the Owls came away with three more runs with an RBI single in the fifth and a single advancement that plated two more in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Outfielder Brylee Hage and catcher Randi Drinnon were the lone Tops to record hits on the night.

Right-hander Kelsie Houchens now moves to 10-5 on the year, as she gave up three runs on five hits with a strikeout. Freshman Maddy Wood pitched the last four in the circle, giving up the same runs and hits with three strikeouts recorded against the Owls’ offense.

Now in a win-or-go-home-game, the Hilltoppers are set for [6] Middle Tennessee Thursday evening at 7 p.m. CT at the Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston.

