Muhlenberg Co. woman enters guilty plea for adult abuse

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County has been found guilty of adult abuse charges.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 23-year-old Madison Hill of Central City entered a guilty plea for abuse of an adult.

According to the attorney general, Hill abused a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker at Sparks Nursing Center in Muhlenberg County back in June 2021.

Hill will be placed on a three-year period of “pretrial diversion” and faces a one-year sentence if she does not successfully complete the period of diversion.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
Warren County Sheriff's Office says Welborn was found on the scene and detained. He was later...
UPDATE: Man arrested after shots fired incident in Warren County
Police respond.
Elizabethtown man killed in Hardin County wreck
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General's Office launches Missing Child Awareness campaign
Kentucky Attorney General's Office launches Missing Child Awareness campaign
Bowling Green man shares mental health, substance abuse struggles
Bowling Green man shares mental health, substance abuse struggles
Representative James Comer releases details on Biden family business allegations
Representative James Comer releases details on Biden family business allegations
Crime Stoppers: Mail Theft
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate alleged mail theft
Greenhouse sale ending Friday at Barren County High School
Greenhouse sale ending Friday at Barren County High School