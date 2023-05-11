Muhlenberg Co. woman enters guilty plea for adult abuse

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County has been found guilty of adult abuse charges.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that 23-year-old Madison Hill of Central City entered a guilty plea for abuse of an adult.

According to the attorney general, Hill abused a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker at Sparks Nursing Center in Muhlenberg County back in June 2021.

Hill will be placed on a three-year period of “pretrial diversion” and faces a one-year sentence if she does not successfully complete the period of diversion.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.