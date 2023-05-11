Public meeting announced for rehabilitation project on KY 100 in Simpson County

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A public meeting has been scheduled for those interested in information about a road rehabilitation project on KY 100 West Cedar Street in Simpson County.

The meeting will be held at the Simpson County Courthouse on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be available to give information and answer any questions regarding the project.

The major road rehabilitation project is expected to create a long-term road closure in a section of KY 100 West Cedar Street in Simpson County beginning in June.

The closure on KY 100 will be between KY 1008 McLendon Road and U.S. 31-W North Main Street.

The project will start with crews doing prep work along the route beginning May 30 with the roadway remaining open but with lane closures.

The road closure is expected to begin Monday, June 12, and reopen later in the summer.

A detour using KY 1008, KY 383, and U.S. 31- W will be signed.

Local residents will keep access to their driveways.

The closure is necessary so a contractor can complete stabilization of the roadway subgrade followed by resurfacing, and the project will provide a smoother road surface for motorists when completed, according to KYTC officials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Brown, 49, of Glasgow, and Shonda Clark, 47, of Alvaton, were arrested after allegedly...
UPDATE: Brew Co. releases statement after man, woman was arrested after alleged sex act at in pub
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s of Smiths Grove making progress toward construction
A former Allen County sheriff's deputy has plead not guilty to an alleged assault incident that...
Former Allen County deputy charged in alleged assault crime
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
Police respond.
Elizabethtown man killed in Hardin County wreck

Latest News

Recently named as a finalist for the FRED Award by The Kentucky Association of School...
Shanon Leavell celebrated by Russellville ISD
The district will be giving a minimum 4% pay raise across the board.
Bowling Green Schools announces raises across the board
Mosby stated kids kept knocking over his trash can and ringing his door bell everyday at 2:30...
Glasgow man arrested after firing gun off front porch
Kentucky Attorney General's Office launches Missing Child Awareness campaign
Kentucky Attorney General's Office launches Missing Child Awareness campaign