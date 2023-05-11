Public meeting announced for rehabilitation project on KY 100 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A public meeting has been scheduled for those interested in information about a road rehabilitation project on KY 100 West Cedar Street in Simpson County.

The meeting will be held at the Simpson County Courthouse on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be available to give information and answer any questions regarding the project.

The major road rehabilitation project is expected to create a long-term road closure in a section of KY 100 West Cedar Street in Simpson County beginning in June.

The closure on KY 100 will be between KY 1008 McLendon Road and U.S. 31-W North Main Street.

The project will start with crews doing prep work along the route beginning May 30 with the roadway remaining open but with lane closures.

The road closure is expected to begin Monday, June 12, and reopen later in the summer.

A detour using KY 1008, KY 383, and U.S. 31- W will be signed.

Local residents will keep access to their driveways.

The closure is necessary so a contractor can complete stabilization of the roadway subgrade followed by resurfacing, and the project will provide a smoother road surface for motorists when completed, according to KYTC officials.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.