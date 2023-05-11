Rain chances are back!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

More Active Weather Ahead

A few showers are possible before noon on Thursday, but the better chance for active weather comes during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and breezy winds. Severe weather is, however, not expected. Scattered storms will likely be around each day through the weekend, but they won’t be lasting all day long. In addition to the storms, it is going to be hot and a bit humid. A cold front could knock our temperatures down just a smidge early next week.

