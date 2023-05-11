Shanon Leavell celebrated by Russellville ISD

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recently named as a finalist for the FRED Award by The Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) Shanon Leavell was celebrated by her district this morning at a surprise assembly.

Shanon serves the Russellville Independent School District as a school nurse and cheer coach. However, to the children and families of the district, she is so much more.

“She’s always really supportive,” said Gracie Belew, a senior and Russellville High School cheer leader, “If I need help with anything like schoolwork, I feel like I can come to her and talk to her about it.”

Shanon is there for every single student in the district. She greets students at the front door every day, sometimes bearing treats.

“Shanon not only builds relationships with our students, but our staff and families as well,” said Larry Begley, Russellville ISD Superintendent.

Her heart belongs to the children.

“If you see a kid smile. Some of these kids have no one at the end of the day,” Shanon said, “you may be the only smiling face that they see. You may be the only hug that they get.”

She feels that a little encouragement can go a long way in the lives of others and focuses her on the success of the children.

“I want them to get all the applause because at the end of the day it’s what they go out there and do. I’m not the one performing, it’s them,” she said.

Her hope is that every child she encounters remembers how much she cares for them and passes that on to the people they meet.

The statewide winner of the FRED Award will be announced at KASA’s Annual Leadership Institute in Louisville on July 28th.

