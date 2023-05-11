Warren County student among 3 named as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A South Warren High School student has been named as a member of the 59th class of the U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Beatriz Oliveira Antunes of South Warren High School is one of 161 high school seniors recognized in the class for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The Kentucky Department of Education made the announcement on Thursday morning alongside U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“These students’ outstanding academic achievements, leadership skills and commitment to service are a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “Congratulations to Arnav, Beatriz and Cecelia. You are the future of Kentucky, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make our state proud in all of your endeavors.”

The other students include Arnav Dharmagadda of Russell High School in eastern Kentucky and Cecelia Ann Rogers of Nelson County High School.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The U.S. presidential scholars program has honored more than 8,000 top-performing students since it started in 1964. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional visual, literary and performing arts talent. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students demonstrating ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.

This year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars will be recognized for their outstanding achievements this summer with an online recognition ceremony. To learn more about the program, visit the U.S. Presidential Scholars program webpage.

