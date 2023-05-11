‘Wheels’ E-Bikes removed from downtown BG and WKU campus

Wheels Electric Bikes has terminated its contract with the City of Bowling Green and WKU after acquiring an international electric bike company by Helbiz.
By Derek Parham
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Wheels electric bicycle company has terminated its contract with Western Kentucky University and downtown Bowling Green, after being acquired by international electric bicycle company, Helbiz.

The sudden disappearance of the popular bikes has led to confusion after less than a year in operation.

“There were thousands and thousands of rides that were documented between campus and downtown, and having that extra amenity to connect campus and downtown, and bring more students or more folks visiting back and forth was great. And we support the idea of something like this with another vendor if the university is willing to be part of it as well,” said Telia Butler, Bowling Green’s downtown development coordinator.

Citing ‘operational costs,’ Helbiz reclaimed all of the electric bicycles in the days leading to Western’s commencement, despite the obligated 30-day notice as written in the company’s contract. WKU asked that the company honor that agreement leading up to the event.

“And we supported that ask 100%, it wasn’t even 30 days. It was just a couple of weeks, and it’s unfortunate because the university and city were both very pleased with how the bike share program was working,” said Butler.

Helbiz was not available for comment on any details surrounding their contract termination. Butler says that downtown Bowling Green plans to follow the lead of Western Kentucky University in their search for a new bike-share option.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

