Bluegrass Hall of Fame receives major Grand Ole Opry artifact

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum received a major artifact in their lobby thanks to a long-term loan with the Grand Ole Opry.

According to a press release, a bronze sculpture of Bill Monroe was commissioned by the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 1995.

The work of artist Steve Shields was presented to Bill Monroe onstage during the celebration.

Officials say in addition to the sculpture, video footage of the sculpture presentation will be included within the display.

Artists Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis and Jim & Jesse were among many who performed some of Bill Monroe’s classic songs to honor the music icon.

“If there was a Mt. Rushmore of the Grand Ole Opry, Bill Monroe would be one of its most recognizable faces,” said Hall of Fame executive director Chris Joslin.

The Bill Monroe sculpture is now on display at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.

